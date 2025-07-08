REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

REE Automotive stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

