Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Metallus Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Metallus stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Metallus has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $680.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.03 million. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Metallus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,560. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 197,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,216. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Metallus by 108.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Metallus by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Metallus by 60.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Metallus by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

