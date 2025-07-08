Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI opened at $11.43 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $525.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 107.24% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,387,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Stories

