Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $16,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Knowles by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 46.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

