Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on KN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KN
Knowles Stock Performance
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $16,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Knowles by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 46.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knowles
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.