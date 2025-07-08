Wall Street Zen Upgrades CI&T (NYSE:CINT) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Get CI&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

CINT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $797.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.48 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $3,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CI&T by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CI&T by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in CI&T by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,699,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 464,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.