Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $20.88 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

