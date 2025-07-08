Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $358.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

