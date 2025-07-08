McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $735.41 on Friday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $736.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

