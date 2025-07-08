ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ABM Industries has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $1,941,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,208.16. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,085 shares of company stock worth $2,902,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ABM Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

