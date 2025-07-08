CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.87.

Get CME Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $282.55 on Friday. CME Group has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CME Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,261 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.