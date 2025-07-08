Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $2.35 on Friday. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.13.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Aytu BioPharma had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Aytu BioPharma worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

