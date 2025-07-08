Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

