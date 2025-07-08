Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.55. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.