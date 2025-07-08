Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.55. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

About Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

