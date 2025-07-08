Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.55. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.