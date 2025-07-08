Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

