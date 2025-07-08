Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation ( NYSE:AP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of Ampco-Pittsburgh at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

