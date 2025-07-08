BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Get BrightView alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightView

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.12 and a beta of 1.27. BrightView has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $167,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,533,123 shares in the company, valued at $310,076,971.20. This represents a 35.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 358,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.