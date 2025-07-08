Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACHU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ:PACHU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PACHU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Pioneer Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Pioneer Acquisition I Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 28, 2024, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

