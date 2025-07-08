Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

DGICA opened at $19.03 on Friday. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $686.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.01.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, CAO David Benjamin Bawel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $178,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,869.11. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjay Pandey sold 12,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $263,145.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,991.23. The trade was a 63.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,724 shares of company stock worth $3,269,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

