Lightwave Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWACU) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2025

Lightwave Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWACUGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Lightwave Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Lightwave Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.07.

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 22, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

