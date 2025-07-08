Lightwave Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWACU) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Lightwave Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Lightwave Acquisition Price Performance

Lightwave Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Lightwave Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.07.

Get Lightwave Acquisition alerts:

About Lightwave Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 22, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.