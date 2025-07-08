Lightwave Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWACU) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Lightwave Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Lightwave Acquisition Price Performance
Lightwave Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Lightwave Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.07.
About Lightwave Acquisition
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lightwave Acquisition
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.