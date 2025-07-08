GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
GEV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV
GE Vernova Trading Up 2.7%
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.