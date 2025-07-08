Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
FRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRO
Frontline Stock Up 6.4%
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $427.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. Frontline had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 59.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.