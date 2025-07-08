Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Frontline has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $427.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. Frontline had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 59.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

