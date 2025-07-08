RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.45. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RGC Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.