RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.45. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 5,110.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RGC Resources by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

