TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE TRTX opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $635.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 182.89, a quick ratio of 182.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 151.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

