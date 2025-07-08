PROS (NYSE:PRO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get PROS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PROS

PROS Stock Performance

PROS stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. PROS has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PROS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 118,882 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.