OLO (NYSE:OLO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
OLO Stock Performance
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. OLO had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. OLO’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OLO will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Robert Morvillo sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 386,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,340.80. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380.96. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,630 shares of company stock valued at $864,454. Company insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $5,181,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About OLO
Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
