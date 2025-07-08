Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Sibanye Gold Stock Up 4.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 590.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

