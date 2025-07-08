Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOL

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

SOL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Emeren Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,847,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 486,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Emeren Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.