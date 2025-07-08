Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Emeren Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,847,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 486,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Emeren Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.
Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.
