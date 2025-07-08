Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.86. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.17%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.