Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Worthington Steel Trading Down 3.1%
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Worthington Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.
Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
