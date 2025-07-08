United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

