Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Trading Up 40% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report) were up 40% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 274,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 77,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Nicola Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$140.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36.

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

