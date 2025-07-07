Comparing Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) & National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Beverage and Jones Soda”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $1.20 billion 3.64 $186.82 million $2.00 23.33 Jones Soda $19.16 million 1.21 -$9.90 million ($0.09) -2.22

Analyst Ratings

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Beverage and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 0.00

National Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Given National Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 15.55% 49.48% 31.84% Jones Soda -51.13% -209.02% -77.37%

Volatility and Risk

National Beverage has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Jones Soda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Beverage beats Jones Soda on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; food products; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

