Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 31% Higher – What’s Next?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 31% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,189,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 181,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.23.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

