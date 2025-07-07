Zepp Health (ZEPP) versus The Competition Financial Review

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “MEDICAL INFO SYS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zepp Health to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Zepp Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zepp Health has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zepp Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health -44.54% -23.60% -11.98% Zepp Health Competitors -194.24% -97.38% -20.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zepp Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zepp Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $182.60 million -$75.73 million -0.71 Zepp Health Competitors $418.70 million -$61.27 million 5.57

Zepp Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zepp Health. Zepp Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zepp Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zepp Health Competitors 252 739 1824 23 2.57

Zepp Health currently has a consensus price target of $13.87, indicating a potential upside of 290.70%. As a group, “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies have a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Zepp Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Zepp Health beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. The company offers smart bands, watches, modules, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, sportswear, home fitness equipment, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It also provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products under the Amazfit and Zepp brand names in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

