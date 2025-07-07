State Street (NYSE:STT) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Head-To-Head Analysis

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares State Street and U.S. Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $22.13 billion 1.41 $2.69 billion $8.91 12.32 U.S. Bancorp $42.71 billion 1.74 $6.30 billion $4.04 11.83

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than State Street. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. State Street pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 12.85% 12.79% 0.84% U.S. Bancorp 15.70% 13.02% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for State Street and U.S. Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 6 7 0 2.43 U.S. Bancorp 1 7 13 1 2.64

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $106.46, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.61, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than State Street.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats State Street on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds, UCITS, hedge funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers. In addition, the company offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. Further, it provides investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its domestic markets, as well as fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Additionally, the company provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services. Furthermore, it offers trust and investment management, merchant and ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

