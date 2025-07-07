Tenaris (NYSE:TS) versus DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Financial Contrast

DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Free Report) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DBM Global has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DBM Global and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBM Global N/A N/A N/A Tenaris 15.05% 10.54% 8.67%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

DBM Global pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Tenaris pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares DBM Global and Tenaris”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenaris $12.52 billion 1.77 $2.04 billion $3.28 11.60

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than DBM Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Tenaris shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of DBM Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tenaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DBM Global and Tenaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBM Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tenaris 2 1 5 0 2.38

Tenaris has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Tenaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaris is more favorable than DBM Global.

Summary

Tenaris beats DBM Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as steel fabrication and erection contractor in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers integrated structural and steel construction services; and professional services, including design-assist/design-build, pre-construction design and budgeting, steel management, fabrication, erection, and 3D building information modeling. It also fabricates trusses and girders; provides fabrication and erection of large-diameter water pipe and water storage tanks; provides integrated solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation, as well as facility services, including maintenance, repair, and installation. In addition, the company manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. It provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as high- and low-rise buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. DBM Global Inc. is a subsidiary of DBM Global Intermediate Holdco Inc.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines. It also manufactures sucker rods used in oil extraction activities and tubes for plumbing and construction applications; and offers oilfield/hydraulic fracturing services and energy and raw materials, and financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

