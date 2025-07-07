Head to Head Comparison: Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) and Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) and Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Matthews International has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Corporation International has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Matthews International and Service Corporation International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International -4.62% 11.04% 2.66% Service Corporation International 12.58% 32.35% 3.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International $1.80 billion 0.42 -$59.66 million ($2.55) -9.50 Service Corporation International $4.19 billion 2.78 $518.65 million $3.64 22.49

This table compares Matthews International and Service Corporation International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Service Corporation International has higher revenue and earnings than Matthews International. Matthews International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Corporation International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Matthews International and Service Corporation International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Service Corporation International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Matthews International presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.08%. Service Corporation International has a consensus price target of $89.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Matthews International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Service Corporation International.

Dividends

Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Service Corporation International pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Matthews International pays out -39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Corporation International pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matthews International has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Service Corporation International has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Matthews International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Service Corporation International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Matthews International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Service Corporation International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Service Corporation International beats Matthews International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services, and distributes high-tech custom energy storage solutions, and product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. This segment also provides engineered calendaring, laminating, and coating equipment; stand-alone marking products; laser and ink-jet printing systems; and spare parts, calendar, and coating-roller refurbishing and retrofits. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Service Corporation International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides property interment rights, including lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.