Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) & Its Peers Financial Review

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dundee Precious Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 383 2155 2569 121 2.46

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals have a beta of -0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $606.99 million $235.88 million 13.06 Dundee Precious Metals Competitors $2.65 billion $499.84 million -7.57

Dundee Precious Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 35.64% 20.64% 17.98% Dundee Precious Metals Competitors 16.34% 11.58% 8.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

