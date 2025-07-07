Reviewing Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) & Site Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Site Centers and Curbline Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Site Centers alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Site Centers $271.09 million 2.21 $531.82 million $10.32 1.11 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 19.49 $10.26 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Site Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties.

88.7% of Site Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Site Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Site Centers and Curbline Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Site Centers 0 7 2 0 2.22 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Site Centers presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 208.40%. Curbline Properties has a consensus price target of $25.68, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Site Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Site Centers is more favorable than Curbline Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Site Centers and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Site Centers 201.78% 39.38% 24.72% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Site Centers beats Curbline Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Site Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.