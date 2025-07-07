Analyzing Alliance Entertainment (AENT) and Its Rivals

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alliance Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86% Alliance Entertainment Competitors 1.09% -76.31% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.10 billion $4.58 million 24.17 Alliance Entertainment Competitors $9.89 billion -$285.69 million -29.24

Analyst Recommendations

Alliance Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alliance Entertainment. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alliance Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alliance Entertainment Competitors 269 884 1585 40 2.50

Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 3.59, suggesting that their average share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alliance Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.