Head-To-Head Survey: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) versus Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) and Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Donnelley Financial Solutions and Ringcentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ringcentral 1 8 5 0 2.29

Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Ringcentral has a consensus price target of $33.08, suggesting a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than Ringcentral.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 11.56% 21.80% 11.10% Ringcentral -1.65% -15.63% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and Ringcentral”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $781.90 million 2.25 $92.40 million $3.02 21.09 Ringcentral $2.40 billion 1.11 -$58.29 million ($0.44) -67.27

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ringcentral. Ringcentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donnelley Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Ringcentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Ringcentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ringcentral has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Ringcentral on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue and ActiveDisclosure solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transactional and compliance processes; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including ArcDigital, ArcReporting, ArcPro, and ArcRegulatory, as well as services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators and investors. The IC-CCM segment offers tech-enabled solutions for creating, filing and distributing regulatory communications, and solutions for investor communications, as well as XBRL and iXBRL-formatted filings pursuant for Investment Company Act through the SEC’s EDGAR system. This segment also provides turnkey proxy services, including discovery, planning and implementation, print and mail management, solicitation, tabulation services, stockholder meeting review, and expert support. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company’s RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

