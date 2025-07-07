Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and XPO (NYSE:XPO) Financial Analysis

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of XPO shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Forward Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of XPO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Forward Air has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $2.47 billion 0.33 -$816.97 million ($29.05) -0.92 XPO $8.07 billion 1.89 $387.00 million $3.25 39.90

This table compares Forward Air and XPO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Air. Forward Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air -31.66% -242.42% -25.08% XPO 4.87% 28.27% 5.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Forward Air and XPO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 3 0 2.60 XPO 0 0 19 0 3.00

Forward Air currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. XPO has a consensus price target of $138.21, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than XPO.

Summary

XPO beats Forward Air on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

