Comparing Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Onto Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Nano Dimension shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Onto Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Onto Innovation and Nano Dimension, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Onto Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $141.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Onto Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than Nano Dimension.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 21.36% 14.85% 13.54% Nano Dimension -144.35% -9.90% -9.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onto Innovation and Nano Dimension”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $987.32 million 4.89 $201.67 million $4.42 22.36 Nano Dimension $57.78 million 5.79 -$95.89 million ($0.40) -3.85

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onto Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Nano Dimension on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation



Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, the company provides process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. Further, it engages in systems software, spare parts, and other services, as well as offers software licensing services. The company's products are used in semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Nano Dimension



Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems, which controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company sells various materials that are developed in-house, including nanoparticle conductive and dielectric inks, polymer and composite resins, and ceramic and metal slurries, as well as offers software solutions for its products. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

