Contrasting DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Bank of Communications 17.61% 8.23% 0.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $7.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bank of Communications pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBS Group and Bank of Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $29.04 billion 3.50 $8.45 billion N/A N/A Bank of Communications $75.42 billion 0.79 $13.02 billion $4.02 5.01

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than DBS Group.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company’s Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit. It also provides credit, quasi-credit, and debit cards; new housing and second-hand mortgage loans and unsecured personal loans; personal wealth management advisor services; and precious metal and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers corporate structured deposit and corporate certificate of deposit; corporate cash management; industrial chain finance program comprising prepayment financing, inventory financing, accounts receivable financing and accounts payable financing; syndicated loans; corporation overdraft; investment banking services; and offshore banking services, such as repayment financing, inventory financing, accounts receivable financing and accounts payable financing, and forex currencies. Further, it provides bond account activation, bond distribution, and transaction services; related bond escrow and settlement, pledge registration, and principal and interest payment services; training and consulting services for cooperative banks; cross-border inter-bank payments system services; consignment sales of precious metal products; bond underwriting distribution; third party bond depository services; bank derivatives transfer; b-share transfer; bankfutures transfer; standard warehouse warrant pledged financing; institutional investment consulting, wealth management, and insurance services; and clearing and settlement services for future markets. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

