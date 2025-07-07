Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 30.4% – What’s Next?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 30.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 237,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 53,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Triumph Gold Trading Up 30.4%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.64.
About Triumph Gold
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
