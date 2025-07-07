Head-To-Head Review: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) versus Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) and Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

O-I Glass has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyi Glass has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for O-I Glass and Xinyi Glass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O-I Glass 0 2 7 1 2.90 Xinyi Glass 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

O-I Glass currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given O-I Glass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Xinyi Glass.

This table compares O-I Glass and Xinyi Glass”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O-I Glass $6.53 billion 0.37 -$106.00 million ($1.26) -12.48 Xinyi Glass $2.86 billion 1.43 $431.77 million N/A N/A

Xinyi Glass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than O-I Glass.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of O-I Glass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares O-I Glass and Xinyi Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O-I Glass -2.98% 8.48% 1.31% Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A

Summary

O-I Glass beats Xinyi Glass on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. O-I Glass, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Perrysburg, Ohio.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

