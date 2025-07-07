Comparing InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) & Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Strawberry Fields REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust -11.56% -40.28% -5.83% Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Strawberry Fields REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.51 million 2.53 $200,000.00 ($0.15) -14.47 Strawberry Fields REIT $126.56 million 0.98 $2.50 million $0.58 17.17

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strawberry Fields REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Strawberry Fields REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strawberry Fields REIT 0 1 0 1 3.00

Strawberry Fields REIT has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Strawberry Fields REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out -13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Strawberry Fields REIT pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Strawberry Fields REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Strawberry Fields REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.