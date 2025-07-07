Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Critical Contrast

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Inplay Oil Cp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Inplay Oil Cp 3.73% 2.45% 1.46%

Volatility & Risk

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inplay Oil Cp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Inplay Oil Cp $210.66 million 0.89 $6.91 million $0.29 23.19

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Inplay Oil Cp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inplay Oil Cp has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Inplay Oil Cp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inplay Oil Cp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Paradigm Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paradigm Oil and Gas is more favorable than Inplay Oil Cp.

Summary

Inplay Oil Cp beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Inplay Oil Cp

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

