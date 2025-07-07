Analyzing i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Mining and i-80 Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36 i-80 Gold $55.97 million 8.80 -$65.20 million ($0.34) -1.84

Analyst Ratings

Osisko Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Osisko Mining and i-80 Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83

i-80 Gold has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 246.67%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41% i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Osisko Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.