Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) versus Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Metro One Telecommunications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $13.11 billion 0.35 -$55.00 million ($0.31) -14.26 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.07 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lumen Technologies and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 2 7 2 0 2.00 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Lumen Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Risk and Volatility

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 6.26, meaning that its share price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -2.41% -75.08% -0.87% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

